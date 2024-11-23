Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

