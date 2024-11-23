Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $133.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

