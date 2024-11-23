Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

PXF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

