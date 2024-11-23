Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

