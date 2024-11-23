Flagstar Advisors Inc. Takes $513,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $36.71 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

