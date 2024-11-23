Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (FOVSY) to Issue Dividend of $1.82 on December 11th

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.8157 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of FOVSY stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.77. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $164.00.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

