Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (FOVSY) to Issue Dividend of $1.82 on December 11th

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.8157 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of FOVSY stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.77. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $164.00.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
