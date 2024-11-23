Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Elizabeth Parmer Sells 680 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FORGet Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $19,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $38,715.60. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Forestar Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.76. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FORGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.76 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

