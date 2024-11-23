Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Elizabeth Parmer Sells 680 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $19,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $38,715.60. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Forestar Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.76. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.76 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.