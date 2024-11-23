Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) CFO Antony A. Riley Purchases 22,514 Shares of Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) CFO Antony A. Riley purchased 22,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $124,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at $170,806.80. This represents a 272.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $3.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

