Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 7,963 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

