Foundry Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

