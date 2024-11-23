Foundry Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

