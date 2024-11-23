Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Foxby Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

