General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

GD stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $243.87 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average is $295.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

