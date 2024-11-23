GenTrust LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 698,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $121.86.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.