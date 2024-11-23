GenTrust LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.4% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $88,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,606,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,048.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BND opened at $72.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
