GenTrust LLC Has $21.67 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.19 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.