George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. George Weston has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $167.55.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

