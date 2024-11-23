Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Major Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 4,100,000 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $10,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,471,144.52. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Getty Images by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,533 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

