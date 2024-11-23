Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Thomas Mcchesney Sells 5,000 Shares

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $13,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,215.87. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.