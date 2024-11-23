Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 209.5% in the third quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $590.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.59. The firm has a market cap of $543.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

