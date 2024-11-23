Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

