Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as high as $23.14. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 3,770 shares changing hands.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.