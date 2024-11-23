HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $508,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after acquiring an additional 287,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after acquiring an additional 678,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

HP Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

