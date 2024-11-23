Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 121.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 192,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:FJUN opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $676.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.