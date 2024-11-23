Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

