Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $640.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 30.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

