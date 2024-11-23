Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $197.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

