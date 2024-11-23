Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $100.95 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

