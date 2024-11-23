Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 58,395 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,395 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after buying an additional 227,962 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.