Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.