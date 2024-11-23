Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

