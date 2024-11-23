IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 41,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 237,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

