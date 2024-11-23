Insider Buying: Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Director Purchases C$1,120,000.00 in Stock

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Silver acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,120,000.00.

Mark Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Silver acquired 2,854 shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$32,678.30.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.18. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of C$9.95 and a one year high of C$12.00. The firm has a market cap of C$501.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a current ratio of 62.51 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.