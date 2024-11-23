Insider Buying: NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Buys A$11,700.00 in Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,597.40).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sebastian Evans purchased 24,202 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,979.99 ($7,779.21).
- On Thursday, September 12th, Sebastian Evans bought 24,108 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,812.92 ($7,670.73).
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.
Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.
