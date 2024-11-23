Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $219,393.87 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.21 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.39.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on LSCC
Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lattice Semiconductor
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.