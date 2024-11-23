Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$192,345.44 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.66, for a total transaction of C$192,345.44.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at C$96.68 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$90.21 and a 12-month high of C$112.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.19.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.15 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

