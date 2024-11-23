Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$192,345.44 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.66, for a total transaction of C$192,345.44.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at C$96.68 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$90.21 and a 12-month high of C$112.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.19.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.15 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

About Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

