Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Sells $179,417.00 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

