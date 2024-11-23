Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,811 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

