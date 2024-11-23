Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 738 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

