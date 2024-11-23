Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 854.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 110.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CW opened at $370.76 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

