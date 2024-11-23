Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.24 and traded as high as $99.12. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 217,101 shares traded.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

