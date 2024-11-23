Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $37,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

QQQM stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.44 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

