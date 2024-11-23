Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) SVP Sells $21,868.80 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Davis sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $21,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,514.80. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $15.70.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
