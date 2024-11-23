Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) SVP Sells $21,868.80 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Davis sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $21,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,514.80. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

