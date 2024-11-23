iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

EUSB opened at $42.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

