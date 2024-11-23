iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as high as $25.85. iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

