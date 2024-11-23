iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 369,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 390,274 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $54.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

