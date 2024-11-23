iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 369,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 390,274 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $54.73.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,000.
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.