iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.37 and traded as high as $31.30. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 17,716 shares changing hands.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

