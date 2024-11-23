iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.01 and last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 66115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $174,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

