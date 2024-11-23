iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Council LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,126.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

