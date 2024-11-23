iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,688,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,773,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 524,609 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

