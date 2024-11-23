iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75. 5,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

